Advertisement

Clark Co. tables massive solar farm project for now

Clark County Courthouse
Clark County Courthouse(WKYT)
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Clark County is pulling the plug on a major solar farm project. At least, for now. It’s been a divisive issue.

After hearing from the people of the county, Geenex Solar and the Clark Coalition, the Clark County Fiscal Court motioned to deny ordinances to expand the places where solar farms are allowed in the county, to the delight of the crowd on hand.

A comprehensive land use plan will be created to assesss the feasibility of putting solar farms on agricultural land. Solar farms will not be permitted until the plan is complete.

Despite the outcome, Emily Williams and Geenex Solar are feeling positive.

“That’s really Geenex’s goal is to be a community focused, utility skills solar developer. We’ve been here for as long as this ordinance process has been going and trying to engage with folks, trying to educate, listen to their concerns and see what we can do about them,” Williams said.

The developers aren’t done, but Will Mayer with Clark Coalition is calling Thursday night a win for all of Clark County.

“The action taken tonight by the fiscal court sets in motion a process that will give Clark County citizens the opportunity to weigh in. This issue will be addressed in our comprehensive plan and that’s really the best outcome,” Mayer said.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
Insects called armyworms come around Kentucky every year during late summer and fall. But there...
Invasive armyworms taking over central Kentucky yards
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
Beshear reports third-highest COVID case total since pandemic began
Tim Parsons was the lead pastor at Center Point Church.
Lexington pastor dies after being hospitalized with COVID-19

Latest News

A former marine who was injured in battle is opening up about Thursday’s bombing.
‘God bless those soldiers:’ Ky. veteran opens up about bombing in Kabul
A Jewish leader in Kentucky is condemning a tweet by Congressman Thomas Massie. The tweet...
Lexington rabbi condemns tweet by Congressman Thomas Massie
A negative test result or proof of vaccination is required. You’ll need photocopies or the...
Railbird music festival returns with COVID-19 precautions in place
Franklin County Schools are returning in person for the first time this semester.
Franklin Co. Schools moving to NTI through Sept. 7