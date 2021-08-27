Clark Co. tables massive solar farm project for now

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Clark County is pulling the plug on a major solar farm project. At least, for now. It’s been a divisive issue.

After hearing from the people of the county, Geenex Solar and the Clark Coalition, the Clark County Fiscal Court motioned to deny ordinances to expand the places where solar farms are allowed in the county, to the delight of the crowd on hand.

A comprehensive land use plan will be created to assesss the feasibility of putting solar farms on agricultural land. Solar farms will not be permitted until the plan is complete.

Despite the outcome, Emily Williams and Geenex Solar are feeling positive.

“That’s really Geenex’s goal is to be a community focused, utility skills solar developer. We’ve been here for as long as this ordinance process has been going and trying to engage with folks, trying to educate, listen to their concerns and see what we can do about them,” Williams said.

The developers aren’t done, but Will Mayer with Clark Coalition is calling Thursday night a win for all of Clark County.

“The action taken tonight by the fiscal court sets in motion a process that will give Clark County citizens the opportunity to weigh in. This issue will be addressed in our comprehensive plan and that’s really the best outcome,” Mayer said.

