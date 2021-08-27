Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A little sizzle with some storms

Heat Index values climb to the mid-90s again.
Heat Index values climb to the mid-90s again.(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our pattern looks exactly the same as it has the past few days. A few showers & storms with plenty of steam.

The days have changed but the weather forecast has basically stayed the same. Our daytime highs will likely come in around the 90-degree mark. The heat index will run right around 95 or slightly higher.

Next week looks a little more interesting. Remember the cleansing front that I have been talking about? It gets here, but it doesn’t pass all the way through Kentucky. It gets here and runs into a problem. The problem in the way is a tropical system. Tropical Storm Ida could make a run at the commonwealth after it makes landfall. That changes everything!

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

