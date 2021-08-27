Advertisement

Kentucky adds Riley Welch as graduate assistant

Welch appeared in 34 games as a Division 1 player split between Kentucky and UC Irvine. He also played at the College of the Desert.
Riley Welch added as a grad assistant.
Riley Welch added as a grad assistant.(UK Athletics)
By Alex Walker
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky men’s basketball program has added former Wildcat Riley Welch as a graduate assistant coach for the 2021-22 season.

Welch graduated in May and plans to pursue a Master of Business Administration. Welch will be involved in all on-court activities including practices, individual workouts and film sessions, while assisting the staff with practice and game-plan preparation.

Welch appeared in 34 games as a Division 1 player split between Kentucky and UC Irvine. He also played at the College of the Desert.

The Wildcats also added Brad Calipari as a graduate assistant earlier this week.

