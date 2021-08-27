Kentucky Newsmakers 8/29: Gov. Andy Beshear; Ky. Senate President Robert Stivers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Governor Andy Beshear and Senate President Robert Stivers.

Governor Andy Beshear granted us an exclusive interview to react to the ruling that stripped his long-term emergency power, a ruling he fought hard against.

Next, we spoke with Senate President Robert Stivers to discuss that ruling, along with his push for people in rural Kentucky to get vaccinated as COVID-19 has rapidly spread across the state.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.