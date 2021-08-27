Advertisement

Kentucky Newsmakers 8/29: Gov. Andy Beshear; Ky. Senate President Robert Stivers

Kentucky Newsmakers
Kentucky Newsmakers
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Governor Andy Beshear and Senate President Robert Stivers.

Governor Andy Beshear granted us an exclusive interview to react to the ruling that stripped his long-term emergency power, a ruling he fought hard against.

Next, we spoke with Senate President Robert Stivers to discuss that ruling, along with his push for people in rural Kentucky to get vaccinated as COVID-19 has rapidly spread across the state.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Insects called armyworms come around Kentucky every year during late summer and fall. But there...
Invasive armyworms taking over central Kentucky yards
Tim Parsons was the lead pastor at Center Point Church.
Lexington pastor dies after being hospitalized with COVID-19
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
The sheriff says Jim Padgett was working on a dump truck at a construction site Wednesday when...
Kentucky man dies after Nicholasville explosion
The FBI’s Louisville office announced Friday that it has discovered an “item of interest” on...
Crystal Rogers: FBI agents discover ‘item of interest’ in Bardstown dig

Latest News

The crash happened Friday afternoon on Russell Cave Road, just past the intersection of...
One dead after crash involving garbage truck in Bourbon County
Emergency Disaster Services is a small company in Lexington that helps during the worst of...
Lexington-based Emergency Disaster Services helping with COVID-19 relief in the south
radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Tracking Storms and Ida
The Postal Service in Lexington is hiring. They are looking to hire for the postion of City...
Lexington Post Office hiring; position pays $18.50 an hour