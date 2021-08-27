Lexington-based Emergency Disaster Services helping with COVID-19 relief in the south

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Emergency Disaster Services is a small company in Lexington that helps during the worst of events. The pandemic has wreaked havoc over the nation, but specifically in Kentucky, they’ve been there to help.

“Directly with the University of Kentucky and our state government to produce a triage facility there at Kroger Field, obviously produced the testing and the vaccination center in partnership with the health care entity,” said Matthew Daley, Emergency Disaster Services employee.

Not only have they assisted with help in Kentucky, but also nationwide to the places hit the hardest.

“And then also assisting our healthcare facilities in Mississippi as they’re seeing this huge surge of patients,” Daley said. “They are literally having to go beyond their four walls to produce healthcare, so we’ve been happy to produce that.”

Their crew makes sure they always take the proper safety precautions, as well.

“Our crew is fully vaccinated. Our crew takes COVID very seriously, so we understand working a hurricane is dangerous on any given day. Working a hurricane during a pandemic is just that added level of added barrier we have to deal twice as much to produce half as much,” Daley said.

Though they have recently been involved in other states, Kentucky is still their priority and will divert if needed.

“In the event there needs to be an additional effort from us to assist our state partners to produce, whether it be facilities or to kind of have an insularity presence to assist a particular health care provider, we are prepared to do that,” Daley said.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.