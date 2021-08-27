Lexington Post Office hiring; position pays $18.50 an hour

Advertisement

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Postal Service in Lexington is hiring.

They are looking to hire for the position of City Carrier Assistant , which pays $18.50 an hour.

Applications are accepted online only at www.usps.com/careers.

Applicants must be 18 years of age and be able to pass drug screening and a criminal background investigation.

