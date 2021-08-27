Advertisement

Louisville coach Chris Mack suspended six games without pay

will miss non-conference games from Nov. 8-27
RAW VIDEO: Kent Taylor goes one-on-one with UofL Coach Chris Mack
RAW VIDEO: Kent Taylor goes one-on-one with UofL Coach Chris Mack
By Steve Moss
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Louisville announced on Friday it had suspended men’s basketball coach Chris Mack without pay for six games this upcoming season.

In a statement, the university concluded that while Mack was a victim of an extortion attempt by former assistant coach Gino Gaudio, Mack “failed to follow University guidelines, policies and procedures in handling the matter.”

The school’s statement also says the suspension of Mack is “unrelated to the extortion attempt itself and the ongoing NCAA process.” Mack is prohibited from having any contact with the men’s basketball coaching staff and players during the suspension. He will forfeit approximately $221,000 due to the suspension.

Mack will miss games beginning Nov. 8, including the Cardinals’ two games in the Bahamas.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Insects called armyworms come around Kentucky every year during late summer and fall. But there...
Invasive armyworms taking over central Kentucky yards
Tim Parsons was the lead pastor at Center Point Church.
Lexington pastor dies after being hospitalized with COVID-19
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
The sheriff says Jim Padgett was working on a dump truck at a construction site Wednesday when...
Kentucky man dies after Nicholasville explosion
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
Gov. Beshear holds Team Kentucky Update as COVID cases continue to climb

Latest News

Brad Calipari
Brad Calipari joins men’s basketball staff as graduate assistant
Parker McKinney
EKU’s McKinney ready for healthy start to 2021 season
Adam Burniston/Twitter
What you need to know to attend a UK football game at Kroger Field
UK will host Southern on Dec. 7 in the inaugural Unity Series.
UK to host Southern in inaugural Unity basketball series