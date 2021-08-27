Advertisement

Mother Goose takes flight over the Queen City once again

By Dakota Makres
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Mother Goose has returned to her home in the Wabaco section of Hazard.

“I thought it really was going to happen today,” said Owner Alice McIntosh. “I was so excited, I mean I have been for all week.”

Five months after the goose fell due to old age and weather, a crane was attached to the newly constructed goose to lift it onto the roof.

“I almost cried,” said Leigh Anne Stephens who lives in Hazard. “It was all I could do to keep from bursting into tears because it is beautiful.”

The community watched as crews lifted the goose onto the roof. They took pictures and videos as they witnessed history.

“I wanted them to say when they got grown, ‘hey, I was there when my grandfather rebuilt that head,’ said Charlene Miller, who is married to Keith Miller. “He was one that did that and put that up there,” she said.

Their grandfather is Keith Miller of Keith Miller Construction who worked to reconstruct the goose.

“All he had to go by was a picture, he wanted the oldest that they had,” she said. “He looked at it and then took that old one apart to see how it was built.”

Owner Alice McIntosh thanked the community for their support during the rebuild as many people made donations.

“It was awesome, I was glad to see them, a lot of people did donate,” said McIntosh. “It couldn’t have happened if it hadn’t been for the community”

