One dead after crash involving garbage truck in Bourbon County

BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A person is dead after a crash in Bourbon County.

It happened around 2:30 Friday afternoon on Russell Cave Road, just past the intersection of Hawkins-Cummins Road.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver of a garbage truck lost control, over corrected and hit a tree head-on.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The person’s name has not yet been released.

Emergency officials tell us the road is currently closed while crews work the scene.

This is a developing story.

