Rivals upgrade Reed Sheppard to 5-star prospect

Rivals lists Sheppard as the No. 21 overall prospect in the Class of 2023 and the No. 4 shooting guard.
North Laurel improves to 17-0.
North Laurel improves to 17-0.(WKYT)
By Alex Walker
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Rivals has upgraded North Laurel star Reed Sheppard to a five-star prospect.

Rivals lists Sheppard as the No. 21 overall prospect in the Class of 2023 and the No. 4 shooting guard.

Sheppard received an offer from Kentucky on July 9 following the likes of Louisville, Arizona State, Ohio State, Virginia and others.

