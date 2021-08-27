Rivals upgrade Reed Sheppard to 5-star prospect

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Rivals has upgraded North Laurel star Reed Sheppard to a five-star prospect.

Rivals lists Sheppard as the No. 21 overall prospect in the Class of 2023 and the No. 4 shooting guard.

Sheppard received an offer from Kentucky on July 9 following the likes of Louisville, Arizona State, Ohio State, Virginia and others.

