See which bus routes are canceled in Lexington for Friday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - At least ten school bus routes were canceled Friday morning in Lexington.

The Fayette County Public Schools district announced the routes on its website. They are:

Bus 314 to Douglass, Carter G. Woodson, MLK

Bus 313 to Brenda Cowan, Douglass, Carter G. Woodson, Edythe J. Hayes

Bus 1805 to SCAPA

Bus 2124 to Douglass, Carter G. Woodson, Edythe J. Hayes

Bus 411 to Brenda Cowan, Edythe J. Hayes

Bus 608 Brenda Cowan, Bryan Station High

Bus 226 to The STABLES, MLK

Bus 22 to Booker T. Washington, Bryan Station High, Crawford(delayed 20 minutes)

Bus 2121 to STEAM, Leestown

Bus 699 to RISE

Bus 410 to Dixie, Douglass, Carter G. Woodson, Crawford

The district has canceled bus routes several times this year amid a shortage of drivers.

Superintendent Dr. Demetrus Liggins says the district is currently training and interviewing dozens of candidates for driver positions.

The district posts route cancellations on its website.

