Advertisement

See which bus routes are canceled in Lexington for Friday

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 4:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - At least ten school bus routes were canceled Friday morning in Lexington.

The Fayette County Public Schools district announced the routes on its website. They are:

  • Bus 314 to Douglass, Carter G. Woodson, MLK
  • Bus 313 to Brenda Cowan, Douglass, Carter G. Woodson, Edythe J. Hayes
  • Bus 1805 to SCAPA
  • Bus 2124 to Douglass, Carter G. Woodson, Edythe J. Hayes
  • Bus 411 to Brenda Cowan, Edythe J. Hayes
  • Bus 608 Brenda Cowan, Bryan Station High
  • Bus 226 to The STABLES, MLK
  • Bus 22 to Booker T. Washington, Bryan Station High, Crawford(delayed 20 minutes)
  • Bus 2121 to STEAM, Leestown
  • Bus 699 to RISE
  • Bus 410 to Dixie, Douglass, Carter G. Woodson, Crawford

The district has canceled bus routes several times this year amid a shortage of drivers.

Superintendent Dr. Demetrus Liggins says the district is currently training and interviewing dozens of candidates for driver positions.

The district posts route cancellations on its website.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Insects called armyworms come around Kentucky every year during late summer and fall. But there...
Invasive armyworms taking over central Kentucky yards
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
Tim Parsons was the lead pastor at Center Point Church.
Lexington pastor dies after being hospitalized with COVID-19
The sheriff says Jim Padgett was working on a dump truck at a construction site Wednesday when...
Kentucky man dies after Nicholasville explosion
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
Gov. Beshear holds Team Kentucky Update as COVID cases continue to climb

Latest News

Jamie Kennedy coached at Johnson Central for nine seasons.
Johnson Central community remembers late coach
Evacuations in Kabul are picking up the pace as the situation grows tense.
NKY parent of late service member talks heartbreak, healing after Kabul attack
‘God bless those soldiers:’ Ky. veteran opens up about bombing in Kabul
WATCH | ‘God bless those soldiers:’ Ky. veteran opens up about bombing in Kabul
Clark Co. tables massive solar farm project for now
WATCH | Clark Co. tables massive solar farm project for now