See which bus routes are canceled in Lexington for Friday
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 4:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - At least ten school bus routes were canceled Friday morning in Lexington.
The Fayette County Public Schools district announced the routes on its website. They are:
- Bus 314 to Douglass, Carter G. Woodson, MLK
- Bus 313 to Brenda Cowan, Douglass, Carter G. Woodson, Edythe J. Hayes
- Bus 1805 to SCAPA
- Bus 2124 to Douglass, Carter G. Woodson, Edythe J. Hayes
- Bus 411 to Brenda Cowan, Edythe J. Hayes
- Bus 608 Brenda Cowan, Bryan Station High
- Bus 226 to The STABLES, MLK
- Bus 22 to Booker T. Washington, Bryan Station High, Crawford(delayed 20 minutes)
- Bus 2121 to STEAM, Leestown
- Bus 699 to RISE
- Bus 410 to Dixie, Douglass, Carter G. Woodson, Crawford
The district has canceled bus routes several times this year amid a shortage of drivers.
Superintendent Dr. Demetrus Liggins says the district is currently training and interviewing dozens of candidates for driver positions.
The district posts route cancellations on its website.
