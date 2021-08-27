Advertisement

Gov. Beshear announces final round of Shot at a Million winners

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The last set of winners in Kentucky’s Shot at a Million giveaway were announced Friday:

Three people won the top prize, and several Kentucky students won college scholarships to in-state colleges and universities.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Insects called armyworms come around Kentucky every year during late summer and fall. But there...
Invasive armyworms taking over central Kentucky yards
Tim Parsons was the lead pastor at Center Point Church.
Lexington pastor dies after being hospitalized with COVID-19
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
The sheriff says Jim Padgett was working on a dump truck at a construction site Wednesday when...
Kentucky man dies after Nicholasville explosion
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
Gov. Beshear holds Team Kentucky Update as COVID cases continue to climb

Latest News

RAW VIDEO: Kent Taylor goes one-on-one with UofL Coach Chris Mack
Louisville coach Chris Mack suspended six games without pay
Wild Health officials tell us the hope is with them stepping into take over testing, more...
Wild Health takes over COVID-19 testing at three Ky. hospitals so medical staff can focus on patients
The Federal Emergency Management Agency is in Kentucky to help the COVID-19 response. FEMA will...
FEMA sending teams to help areas hard-hit by Kentucky’s COVID-19 surge
The steam will lead to thunderstorms
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast