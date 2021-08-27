Woman charged in connection with deadly shooting at Lexington Waffle House

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington woman has been charged in connection with a deadly weekend shooting.

Police said 19-year-old Naomi Romero is charged with facilitation of a murder, falsely reporting an incident and tampering with evidence.

The charges are in connection with the death of 22-year-old Jaimesha Beattie.

Beattie and two other people were shot outside the Waffle House on S. Broadway Sunday morning.

Lexington police said more people could be charged in the case.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

