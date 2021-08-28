Ally Blake’s Forecast | A Steamy and Toasty Weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good morning! It is a mostly clear sky across the Commonwealth with some fog in the valleys on this Saturday morning. Temps are right around 70 and as we get into the day the heat and humidity will really power on continuing this toasty and steamy weather pattern. As we get into the week we could see the temps really come down as Hurricane Ida makes its way into the gulf, and then towards Kentucky.

It is Saturday, August 28th and it is going to be another hot and humid day. Temps will climb into the upper 90s with the heat index feeling close to 100 in some spots.. gross. Of course, there is a chance to see some showers and storms later into the afternoon, but not like yesterday’s heavy downpours. Overnight, we will cool back around 70 degrees with some clouds in the area. Tomorrow we could see some showers and storms early on. Temps in the mid-70s and as the day continues the showers and clouds should clear out and toasty temps close to 90 again will be in the forecast.

As we get into the workweek, all eyes are on Hurricane Ida. Ida is currently a category one hurricane with winds of 80 mph. Ida is expected to rapidly intensify over the warm gulf waters and become a major hurricane at landfall late tomorrow or early Monday in Louisiana. The storm does look to weaken as it moves over land, but the track does have Kentucky included, and late Monday into Wednesday we can see some really heavy rainfall in the state. Flooding will be likely with this system as a stalled front will add more moisture into the mix. Some of us could see 2-4 inches into the start of the week. Make sure you stay weather prepared. Temperatures will drop into the low 70s and low into the low 60s. After Thursday things will calm down and the sunshine should return.

I hope you have a great day and an even better weekend:)

