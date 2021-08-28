Advertisement

Crystal Rogers: FBI offers $25K reward leading to arrest

Crystal Rogers
Crystal Rogers
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A cash reward is being offered for tips leading to arrests in the investigation into Crystal Rogers’ disappearance.

On Saturday afternoon, FBI Louisville tweeted its support from the Bardstown community over the past week as the search continues for clues in the case.

FBI announced on Friday that it had uncovered an “item of interest” on the fourth day digging in a Nelson County subdivision.

The investigative bureau is now offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

“We know that there are individuals out there who have specific information about Crystal’s disappearance and want to do the right thing,” FBI Louisville tweeted.

The FBI continues its search in the Woodlawn Springs subdivision, where over the week agents tore up a concrete driveway on a property being built by Brooks Hauck.

Hauck, Rogers’ boyfriend, was the only suspect named in the case when she first disappeared back in 2015.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mug shot of John Trent
Man charged with reckless homicide after deadly crash in Wolfe County
It’s been around for 46 years, but now a popular Dairy Mart with Kentucky Lottery Players is...
Dairy Mart in Lexington closing after 46 years; Kentucky Lottery honors owner
Police said 19-year-old Naomi Romero is charged with facilitation of a murder, falsely...
Woman charged in connection with deadly shooting at Lexington Waffle House
This OES-16 East GeoColor satellite image taken Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at 10:20 p.m. EDT, and...
Hurricane Ida forecast to strengthen as it nears Louisiana
Pike County native survives COVID-19
“I would cry to God” : Pike County Native survives battle with COVID-19 after more than 70 days on ventilator