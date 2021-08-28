Advertisement

Douglass blasts Tates Creek 51-0

Seven Broncos scored as The Farm sees another blowout
By Brian Milam
Aug. 28, 2021
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Douglass Broncos have yet to lose to a Lexington school improving to 21-0 against their in-city opposition with an easy 51-0 win over Tates Creek.

The Broncos raced to a 29-0 first quarter lead and controlled every aspect of the game.

Douglass QB Sam Cornett was 10-of-13 passing for 218 yards and three touchdowns.  Seven different Broncos scored as Douglass heads to winless Lafayette next Friday.

