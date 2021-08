LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fern Creek knocked off Henry Clay on Friday, 21-10, sending the Blue Devils to 0-2 on the year.

Henry Clay got on the board first, when Blake VanHorn hit Kasen Parks for an 82-yard score.

The Tigers (2-0) held on for the win.

Henry Clay hosts Great Crossing next week.

