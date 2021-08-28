Flowering shrub dug up and stolen from Mt. Sterling park
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MT. STERLING, Ky. (WKYT) - The city of Mt. Sterling is asking for help finding a person officials say dug up and stole a flowering shrub from a park.
In a Facebook post, Mt. Sterling city leaders shared surveillance video of the person they say took the shrub from one of the planters in Umbrella Park around 3:45 pm Thursday.
City officials estimate the damage and loss to be around $100.
Anyone who has information about this theft is asked to call Mt. Sterling Police at 859-498-8720 or Mayor Al Botts at City Hall at 859-498-8725.
