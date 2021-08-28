Advertisement

Flowering shrub dug up and stolen from Mt. Sterling park

Surveillance video of person suspected of stealing flowering shrub.
Surveillance video of person suspected of stealing flowering shrub.(City of Mt. Sterling)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MT. STERLING, Ky. (WKYT) - The city of Mt. Sterling is asking for help finding a person officials say dug up and stole a flowering shrub from a park.

In a Facebook post, Mt. Sterling city leaders shared surveillance video of the person they say took the shrub from one of the planters in Umbrella Park around 3:45 pm Thursday.

City officials estimate the damage and loss to be around $100.

Anyone who has information about this theft is asked to call Mt. Sterling Police at 859-498-8720 or Mayor Al Botts at City Hall at 859-498-8725.

