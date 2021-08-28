Frankfort blanks Lynn Camp to improve to 2-0

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Frankfort returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown and cruised from there, blanking Lynn Camp 56-0.

With the win, Craig Foley becomes the all-time winningest coach in Frankfort High School history.

The Panthers (2-0) return to action September 3 vs. Sayre in Bourbon County for the Mingua Beef Jerky Bowl.

