Frankfort blanks Lynn Camp to improve to 2-0
With the win, Craig Foley becomes the all-time winningest coach in Frankfort High School history.
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Frankfort returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown and cruised from there, blanking Lynn Camp 56-0.
The Panthers (2-0) return to action September 3 vs. Sayre in Bourbon County for the Mingua Beef Jerky Bowl.
