Franklin County flies past Western Hills 61-0

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Franklin County opened up a 14-0 lead in the blink of an eye and hammered Western Hills 61-0 Friday to improve to 2-0.

Zach Claudio scored on a 43-yard touchdown to open up a 7-0 lead and picked off a pass to set up a Kaden Moorman score for a 14-0 lead.

The Flyers (2-0) visit Corbin on September 3. Western Hills (0-2) visits Dayton.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.