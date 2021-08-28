Georgetown Police identify four suspects in string of thefts from cars

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Georgetown Police say at least four people will be facing charges in connection to a string of thefts from cars in different subdivisions around the city during July and August.

Police say they’ve identified three juveniles and one adult in the case, but they have not released the names of those suspects.

Georgetown Police believe there are at least two different groups committing the thefts around the city.

Police say during the course of their investigation, they’ve recovered at least two stolen firearms, a small amount of cash, two stolen bicycles, a phone card charger, wallets, and purses.

Police say their investigation is ongoing. They remind people to keep car doors locked at all times, remove all valuables and weapons from your car, and don’t leave spare keys inside.

Georgetown Police also ask anyone with surveillance video showing suspicious activity, that may be connected to these thefts, to call them at 502-863-7820.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.