Great Crossing tops North Oldham, stays perfect

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Great Crossing led 8-7 at halftime and beat North Oldham 22-7 Friday night to improve to 2-0.

The Warhawks scored a touchdown on the final play of the first half with a Jacob Coulter 31-yard pass from Gabe Nichols. In the third quarter, Cayden Allen scored a short touchdown to give the Warhawks a 15-7 lead after three.

Oryend Fisher polished off the scoring with a 45-yard pick six to seal the win for Great Crossing.

The Warhawks (2-0) visit Henry Clay (0-2) September 3 at 7:30.

