Advertisement

Injury crash slows traffic on northbound I-75 in Scott County

Georgetown police on the scene of a crash on I-75, Saturday, August 28, 2021.
Georgetown police on the scene of a crash on I-75, Saturday, August 28, 2021.(Georgetown Police)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Georgetown Police are warning drivers of traffic delays on northbound I-75 in Scott County Saturday morning, due to an injury crash.

Police say the crash happened just before exit 125 in Georgetown. As of 9 a.m. Saturday, police say only one northbound lane was open.

Police ask drivers to avoid that area if possible. They have not released any other details about the crash, including the nature of the injuries involved.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI’s Louisville office announced Friday that it has discovered an “item of interest” on...
Crystal Rogers: FBI agents discover ‘item of interest’ in Bardstown dig
Police said 19-year-old Naomi Romero is charged with facilitation of a murder, falsely...
Woman charged in connection with deadly shooting at Lexington Waffle House
The FBI continued searching for the body of Crystal Rogers in Nelson County. A driveway was dug...
Crystal Rogers: Federal agents dig up concrete driveway on Day 3 of subdivision investigation
Shot at a Million
Gov. Beshear announces final round of Shot at a Million winners
It’s been around for 46 years, but now a popular Dairy Mart with Kentucky Lottery Players is...
Dairy Mart in Lexington closing after 46 years; Kentucky Lottery honors owner

Latest News

Mug shot of John Trent
Man charged with reckless homicide after deadly crash in Wolfe County
weekend forecast
Ally Blake’s Forecast | A Steamy and Toasty Weekend
UK volleyball is 2-0.
No. 3 UK volleyball sweeps Texas State, Dayton to start 2-0
Franklin County is 2-0.
Franklin County flies past Western Hills 61-0