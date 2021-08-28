Injury crash slows traffic on northbound I-75 in Scott County

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Georgetown Police are warning drivers of traffic delays on northbound I-75 in Scott County Saturday morning, due to an injury crash.

Police say the crash happened just before exit 125 in Georgetown. As of 9 a.m. Saturday, police say only one northbound lane was open.

Police ask drivers to avoid that area if possible. They have not released any other details about the crash, including the nature of the injuries involved.

