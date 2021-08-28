Advertisement

KHSAA trying to balance sports and safety as COVID-19 cases surge

Ultimately the decision to play or not is up to the school districts, but the KHSAA is urging...
Ultimately the decision to play or not is up to the school districts, but the KHSAA is urging teams to take steps to keep the season on schedule.(WKYT)
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As COVID cases surge and some districts shift to NTI learning, more than 20 high school football games statewide have been canceled this weekend.

“Unfortunately when you look at it from a global perspective sometimes local control is not pretty, because it’s sometimes inconsistent,” KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett said.

Tackett recognizes both the risks posed by the delta variant, and the willingness of athletes to play.

“We’re trying to strike a balance, this whole thing has had such an impact on students at their most impressionable age,” Tackett said. “It is a mental health crisis and a physical health crisis, and that keeps us on a tightrope the whole time.”

Tackett pointed to the vaccine as being the issue at the heart of these cancellations.

“Our people in our state who are refusing to get vaccinated have caused this problem,” Tackett said. “That’s who’s ended up in the hospital, that’s who’s ending up everywhere else. This variant is not very tolerant of people who don’t have a strong immune system.”

Tackett cited health officials in saying that quarantines are preventable by getting vaccinated. So more vaccinations would lead to less quarantines and, in turn, less games getting called off.

“It doesn’t mean that you penalize the unvaccinated. It’s simply a matter of, they’re making choices that have consequences when they don’t do it,” Tackett said.

As games carried on Friday evening, the state’s daily report showed that people under 18 accounted for over 30% of all COVID cases. Tackett said he doesn’t see a need for the KHSAA to step in currently, but he noted the association will continually observe and adapt as time passes.

“At some point, the local people have to realize it’s affecting their community. We encourage them to continue to make the best decisions based on health and not based on winning and losing,” Tackett said.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Insects called armyworms come around Kentucky every year during late summer and fall. But there...
Invasive armyworms taking over central Kentucky yards
Tim Parsons was the lead pastor at Center Point Church.
Lexington pastor dies after being hospitalized with COVID-19
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
The FBI’s Louisville office announced Friday that it has discovered an “item of interest” on...
Crystal Rogers: FBI agents discover ‘item of interest’ in Bardstown dig
The sheriff says Jim Padgett was working on a dump truck at a construction site Wednesday when...
Kentucky man dies after Nicholasville explosion

Latest News

North Laurel improves to 17-0.
Rivals upgrade Reed Sheppard to 5-star prospect
FEMA sending teams to help areas hard-hit by Kentucky’s COVID-19 surge
WATCH | FEMA sending teams to help areas hard-hit by Kentucky’s COVID-19 surge
Woman charged in connection with deadly shooting at Lexington Waffle House
WATCH | Woman charged in connection with deadly shooting at Lexington Waffle House
Riley Welch added as a grad assistant.
Kentucky adds Riley Welch as graduate assistant