Advertisement

Madison Central takes care of Dunbar 34-24

The Indians snap a 9-game losing streak
By Brian Milam
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 12:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Madison Central went to Dunbar and ran away with an exciting 34-24 win to give Mike Holcomb his first win as the Indians’ coach.

Central rallied from a 12-7 deficit and scored 20 unanswered points behind timely passing and strong ground game.

After two of Kamarion Robinson’s three touchdowns gave Dunbar a 12-7 lead, Madison Central got a 16-yard TD run from Brady Hensley (his 2nd of the game) to take a 14-12 advantage.

Late in the second quarter, Elijah Steele connected with Hensley on a 14-yard pass as the Indians took a 21-12 lead to halftime.

In the third quarter Central delivered a big blow when Steele went deep for Jayden West on a 84-yard scoring strike to blow it open 27-12.

Dunbar did make a game of behind the running duo of Cole Colony and Robinson who combined for 210 yards and four scores, but the Indians polished off PLD with Hensley’s third score of the game late in the fourth quarter.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI’s Louisville office announced Friday that it has discovered an “item of interest” on...
Crystal Rogers: FBI agents discover ‘item of interest’ in Bardstown dig
Police said 19-year-old Naomi Romero is charged with facilitation of a murder, falsely...
Woman charged in connection with deadly shooting at Lexington Waffle House
The FBI continued searching for the body of Crystal Rogers in Nelson County. A driveway was dug...
Crystal Rogers: Federal agents dig up concrete driveway on Day 3 of subdivision investigation
Shot at a Million
Gov. Beshear announces final round of Shot at a Million winners
Insects called armyworms come around Kentucky every year during late summer and fall. But there...
Invasive armyworms taking over central Kentucky yards

Latest News

douglass
Douglass blasts Tates Creek 51-0
Southwestern improves to 2-0
West Jessamine drops season opener to Southwestern, 55-25
East Jessamine scored the first 21 points of the game against Rockcastle County on Friday
Rockcastle County rallies to defeat East Jessamine 22-21
UK volleyball is 2-0.
No. 3 UK volleyball sweeps Texas State, Dayton to start 2-0