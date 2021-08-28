Madison Central takes care of Dunbar 34-24

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Madison Central went to Dunbar and ran away with an exciting 34-24 win to give Mike Holcomb his first win as the Indians’ coach.

Central rallied from a 12-7 deficit and scored 20 unanswered points behind timely passing and strong ground game.

After two of Kamarion Robinson’s three touchdowns gave Dunbar a 12-7 lead, Madison Central got a 16-yard TD run from Brady Hensley (his 2nd of the game) to take a 14-12 advantage.

Late in the second quarter, Elijah Steele connected with Hensley on a 14-yard pass as the Indians took a 21-12 lead to halftime.

In the third quarter Central delivered a big blow when Steele went deep for Jayden West on a 84-yard scoring strike to blow it open 27-12.

Dunbar did make a game of behind the running duo of Cole Colony and Robinson who combined for 210 yards and four scores, but the Indians polished off PLD with Hensley’s third score of the game late in the fourth quarter.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.