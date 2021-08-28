Advertisement

Magoffin County Schools to remain closed through September 3

(WYMT)
By WYMT News Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Magoffin County Schools will remain closed next week, from August 30 through September 3.

School officials shared the decision with WYMT this afternoon. They say that after carefully reviewing the health department’s COVID-19 data for the county, they decided to stay closed.

Officials also say that four days will be added to the end of the 2021-22 school year in order to make up for the lost days.

Students will return to face-to-face instruction on Tuesday, September 7th.

