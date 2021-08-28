Malakai Roberts gets the chance to feel like an MVP at Great Crossing game

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Friday Night Lights were shining bright across the bluegrass Friday night, but one little boy was shining even brighter in a moment he’ll never forget.

During Friday night’s game at Great Crossing, Malakai Roberts found himself on the field with the team. It was a special moment that had Malakai feeling like the MVP.

The rush of cheering fans gets the adrenaline pumping for the football players, but this time, it was Malakai who was the good luck charm.

“He loved it. He grinned the entire time,” Cartia Cobbins said.

Malakai has faced many opponents in his life, but he’s outscored them all. Just days before Christmas he was blinded when a bullet was shot into his Lexington home, stealing his innocence and chance to hit the gridiron himself.

It’s why the Great Crossing Warhawks wanted to make sure Malakai knew what it’s like to run down the field, with his team behind him.

“It’s a unique opportunity for him. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing that he gets to do this. It’s his big moment,” Athletic Director Austin Haywood said.

“It was absolutely amazing,” Cobbins said. “I probably could watch the video over and over again. He didn’t even want to stop. He said ‘I want a helmet now.’”

After a series of tackles from life, it really was like scoring the game-winning touchdown for Malakai.

“I could just tell that he was having a good time, and I’m glad that we came up,” said Cacy Roberts, Malakai’s mom. “Like Ms. Tia said, it’s an experience that he might not get to have on his own. So he loved it.”

