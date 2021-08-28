Advertisement

No. 3 UK volleyball sweeps Texas State, Dayton to start 2-0

UK will play one final match on opening weekend, Saturday at Noon against Cincinnati.
UK volleyball is 2-0.
UK volleyball is 2-0.(WKYT)
By Alex Walker
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAYTON, Ohio (WKYT) - No. 3 Kentucky volleyball opened its title defense Friday with a pair of sweeps against Texas State and Dayton.

After beating Texas State, the Wildcats (2-0) used 10 kills from Madi Skinner and 34 assists from Emma Grome to bury the Flyers.

Four Wildcats had eight or more kills in the win. Kentucky’s defense held Dayton to .020 hitting for the match and .000 or below in two of the three sets played.

UK will play one final match on opening weekend, Saturday at Noon against Cincinnati. The match will not have a live stream, but live stats will be available at UKathletics.com.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Insects called armyworms come around Kentucky every year during late summer and fall. But there...
Invasive armyworms taking over central Kentucky yards
Tim Parsons was the lead pastor at Center Point Church.
Lexington pastor dies after being hospitalized with COVID-19
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
The FBI’s Louisville office announced Friday that it has discovered an “item of interest” on...
Crystal Rogers: FBI agents discover ‘item of interest’ in Bardstown dig
The sheriff says Jim Padgett was working on a dump truck at a construction site Wednesday when...
Kentucky man dies after Nicholasville explosion

Latest News

Southwestern improves to 2-0
West Jessamine drops season opener to Southwestern, 55-25
East Jessamine scored the first 21 points of the game against Rockcastle County on Friday
Rockcastle County rallies to defeat East Jessamine 22-21
Franklin County is 2-0.
Franklin County flies past Western Hills 61-0
Great Crossing fans.
Great Crossing tops North Oldham, stays perfect