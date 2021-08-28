No. 3 UK volleyball sweeps Texas State, Dayton to start 2-0

DAYTON, Ohio (WKYT) - No. 3 Kentucky volleyball opened its title defense Friday with a pair of sweeps against Texas State and Dayton.

After beating Texas State, the Wildcats (2-0) used 10 kills from Madi Skinner and 34 assists from Emma Grome to bury the Flyers.

Four Wildcats had eight or more kills in the win. Kentucky’s defense held Dayton to .020 hitting for the match and .000 or below in two of the three sets played.

UK will play one final match on opening weekend, Saturday at Noon against Cincinnati. The match will not have a live stream, but live stats will be available at UKathletics.com.

