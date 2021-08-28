Rockcastle County rallies to defeat East Jessamine 22-21
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - East Jessamine scored the first 21 points of the game against Rockcastle County on Friday, but it wasn’t enough to secure the win.
Rockcastle County scored once in the final seconds of the first half and added twelve more points in the second-half to win 22-21.
