Scott Co. hammers Lafayette, 41-0

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Scott Co. picked up its first win of the season, dismantling Lafayette, 41-0. The Generals are now 0-2 on the season.

Scott Co. got on the board first, when freshman quarterback Andrew Hickey found Jeremy Hamilton for a 60-yard score. The Cards led 7-0 after the first quarter.

Hamilton would score three times on the night and Scott Co. cruises.

Scott Co. travels to Bryan Station next Friday.

Lafayette hosts Frederick Douglass.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.