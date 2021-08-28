Advertisement

Stanton gets new mural to help boost tourism

Artist Jordan Justice looks at the progress of his water towel mural project in Stanton, Ky.
Artist Jordan Justice looks at the progress of his water towel mural project in Stanton, Ky.(WKYT)
By Shelby Lofton
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
POWELL Co., Ky. (WKYT) - A new and eye-catching addition has arrived in Stanton.

The city hired an artist to paint a new mural on a water tower off of Mountain Parkway. The image is designed to show off everything the area is known for, including the Red River Gorge and the Natural Bridge State Park, to help tourism.

“We want people to see this and say, ‘Hey, I remember Stanton, I remember exit 22,’” Stanton Mayor Dale Allen said.

He said he hopes the brightly painted water tower encourages people to stop and visit local businesses, restaurants and parks.

Artist Jordan Justice is an aircraft mechanic by day. He splashes color over small cities as a hobby. The mural on the Stanton water tower is his fourteenth. He describes his style as cartoonish with a realism effect to it.

“You’re very familiar with the mountains, how the water is, but as you’ve seen in the water, there’s really bright colors that you wouldn’t normally see, that’s to capture the eye of a passing tourist,” Justice said.

The mural took Justice around 10 days to complete. He said he was inspired by drives through Stanton that he took during his childhood.

“I just want to bring these large, colorful murals that you would normally see in Chicago or New York to these small, rural areas that the deserve the attention,” he said.

The mural is set to be finished by the weekend of Aug. 28-29. It’s located on E. Pendleton Street, passed the exit before entering the Daniel Boone National Forest.

