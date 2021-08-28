West Jessamine drops season opener to Southwestern, 55-25

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It was a back and forth battle to begin the game between West Jessamine and Southwestern in week two of the high school football season.

In the end, Southwestern proved to be too much, running away with it in the second half to a 55-25 win.

Southwestern improves to 2-0 while West Jessamine drops to 0-1.

