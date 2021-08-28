Advertisement

West Jessamine drops season opener to Southwestern, 55-25

Southwestern improves to 2-0
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It was a back and forth battle to begin the game between West Jessamine and Southwestern in week two of the high school football season.

In the end, Southwestern proved to be too much, running away with it in the second half to a 55-25 win.

Southwestern improves to 2-0 while West Jessamine drops to 0-1.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Insects called armyworms come around Kentucky every year during late summer and fall. But there...
Invasive armyworms taking over central Kentucky yards
Tim Parsons was the lead pastor at Center Point Church.
Lexington pastor dies after being hospitalized with COVID-19
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
The FBI’s Louisville office announced Friday that it has discovered an “item of interest” on...
Crystal Rogers: FBI agents discover ‘item of interest’ in Bardstown dig
The sheriff says Jim Padgett was working on a dump truck at a construction site Wednesday when...
Kentucky man dies after Nicholasville explosion

Latest News

East Jessamine scored the first 21 points of the game against Rockcastle County on Friday
Rockcastle County rallies to defeat East Jessamine 22-21
UK volleyball is 2-0.
No. 3 UK volleyball sweeps Texas State, Dayton to start 2-0
Franklin County is 2-0.
Franklin County flies past Western Hills 61-0
Great Crossing fans.
Great Crossing tops North Oldham, stays perfect