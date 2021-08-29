Ally Blake’s Forecast | All Eyes on Ida

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good morning! It is another very humid morning in the bluegrass with temps starting off our day in the 70s. Fog is present in some of the valleys of eastern Kentucky and should lift by mid-morning. A mix of sun and clouds early in the day will remain in place. Temps get close to 90 degrees. The heat index will make it feel closer to the mid-90s. Showers and storms are likely into the afternoon, and the week ahead looks to be VERY active.

As we get into the workweek, all eyes are on Hurricane Ida. As of 9:00 AM, Ida is a category four major hurricane with winds of 150 mph, with gusts up to category five strength. Ida is expected to make landfall later today in Louisiana. The storm does look to weaken as it moves over land, but the cone does have Kentucky included. Late Monday into Wednesday we will see some really heavy rainfall in the state. Flooding will be likely with this system as a stalled front will add more moisture into the mix. The NHC does have Ida as a tropical depression as it moves through Kentucky and winds could gust up to 30+ mph. Some of us could see 2-5 inches into the start of the week. Make sure you stay weather prepared, the time to act is now. A WKYT First Alert Weather Day will be in place tomorrow through Wednesday. Temperatures will drop into the low 70s and lows into the 50s. After Thursday, things will calm down and the sunshine should return. Temps will also creep back to the 80s. The weekend looks to be calm.

I usually end my messages with: have a great day and an even better work week, but y’all, please get ready ahead of this storm, this is serious. Download the WKYT weather app and make sure you can receive weather alerts in case of an emergency. Please be safe in the coming days!

