Boil water advisory issued for parts of northern Garrard County

GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Garrard County Water Association issued a boil water advisory for some of its customers in northern Garrard County Sunday morning.

The boil water advisory is in effect for customers from the beginning of Kennedy Bridge Road, to the corner of Ballard Road, including Tuggle Road and the Daycrest Subdivision. The advisory also includes customers around the beginning of Rogers Road, Ridgerunner Road, and the River Run and Nature’s Trace Subdivisions.

The Garrard County Water Association says customers in these areas should boil water for three minutes before drinking it, or using it for food preparation.

The advisory is in effect until further notice. The Garrard County Water Association says consecutive water leaks on Kennedy Bridge Road led to the advisory.

