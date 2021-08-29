Advertisement

Deputies: Two arrested, one pound of suspected meth found during investigation in Lincoln Co.

Evidence from drug investigation in Lincoln County, Ky. on Sunday, August 29, 2021.
Evidence from drug investigation in Lincoln County, Ky. on Sunday, August 29, 2021.(Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two men have been arrested following a drug investigation in Lincoln County early Sunday morning.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to Maywood Road, south of Stanford, around 2 a.m.

As part of the investigation, deputies say they seized around one pound of suspected meth, more than 100 grams of suspected heroin, around 27 grams of suspected cocaine and $7,200 in cash.

Deputies say they also found a camper that had been reported stolen in Tennessee.

Deputies have not identified the two men arrested as part of this investigation.

