Deputies: Two arrested, one pound of suspected meth found during investigation in Lincoln Co.
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two men have been arrested following a drug investigation in Lincoln County early Sunday morning.
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to Maywood Road, south of Stanford, around 2 a.m.
As part of the investigation, deputies say they seized around one pound of suspected meth, more than 100 grams of suspected heroin, around 27 grams of suspected cocaine and $7,200 in cash.
Deputies say they also found a camper that had been reported stolen in Tennessee.
Deputies have not identified the two men arrested as part of this investigation.
Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.