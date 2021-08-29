Deputies: Two arrested, one pound of suspected meth found during investigation in Lincoln Co.

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two men have been arrested following a drug investigation in Lincoln County early Sunday morning.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to Maywood Road, south of Stanford, around 2 a.m.

As part of the investigation, deputies say they seized around one pound of suspected meth, more than 100 grams of suspected heroin, around 27 grams of suspected cocaine and $7,200 in cash.

Deputies say they also found a camper that had been reported stolen in Tennessee.

Deputies have not identified the two men arrested as part of this investigation.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.