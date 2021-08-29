Essential Quality wins 152nd running of Travers Stakes

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (AP) - Belmont States winner Essential Quality won the 152nd running of the Travers Stakes at Saratoga Race Course, holding off Midnight Bourbon in a stirring stretch duel.

The sleek gray 3-year-old son of Tapit has never had a bad race, winning all but one of his nine starts. His wide trip in the Kentucky Derby in May - he finished fourth - is the only blemish on that sterling record.

He has won four Grade 1 stakes. Miles D was third.

Essential Quality is a superstar! ✈️



The @godolphin colt wins the Grade 1 Runhappy Travers Stakes in some style for @luissaezpty and @bradcoxracing at Saratoga @TheNYRA! pic.twitter.com/HBNMIuA5GH — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) August 28, 2021

