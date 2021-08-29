Advertisement

Essential Quality wins 152nd running of Travers Stakes

He has won four Grade 1 stakes. Midnight Bourbon was second and Miles D was third.
In a photo provided by the New York Racing Association, Essential Quality, with jockey Luis...
In a photo provided by the New York Racing Association, Essential Quality, with jockey Luis Saez, wins the Travers Stakes horse race Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. (Adam Coglianese/New York Racing Association via AP)(Adam Coglianese | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (AP) - Belmont States winner Essential Quality won the 152nd running of the Travers Stakes at Saratoga Race Course, holding off Midnight Bourbon in a stirring stretch duel.

The sleek gray 3-year-old son of Tapit has never had a bad race, winning all but one of his nine starts. His wide trip in the Kentucky Derby in May - he finished fourth - is the only blemish on that sterling record.

He has won four Grade 1 stakes. Miles D was third.

