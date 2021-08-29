Film shot in Eastern Kentucky makes theatrical debut in the mountains

HARLAN/LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The film “The Evening Hour” finally had its theatrical debut in Eastern Kentucky Saturday.

It was filmed locally in Harlan and Letcher Counties in 2018 by Strand Releasing, Project No. 9, Secret Engine, and Truckstop Media.

The movie tells the story of an Appalachian man having to maintain a difficult life during the Opioid Crisis.

It had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2020, and released in New York and Los Angeles theaters that following summer.

Director Braden King says Saturday’s showing was a long time coming.

“Really we wanted to bring the film home here to Harlan for quite a long time but due to COVID and the state of the world, it wasn’t possible to do earlier than we were able to do now,” King said.

King said it was a heartwarming experience playing the film in the region it was created.

“You know it’s a true honor to be able to finally bring the film home,” King said. “It was an honor to shoot here, it was an honor to collaborate with the communities in the way that we did, and it was an amazing feeling to finally drive back into town today.”

Leaving Author Carter Sickels satisfied with the film adaptation of his original novel.

“He reached out to the community, in the same way that I tried to reach out to the community,” Sickels said. “He tried to honor the book and just capture the characters and the soul of the place. I’m happy with it, it’s been an amazing experience.”

Sickels said he wanted to shine a late on an often-overlooked area.

“A place of beauty, and community, and also struggle, and I wanted to really recognize all of that in my fiction and in my writing and be as true as I can to the people here,” Sickels said.

King said the counties they filmed in represented that goal perfectly.

“I think Harlan represents a combination of an incredibly beautiful setting for a film like this but what we also found here was a deep sense of hospitably and collaboration with the community that I don’t think we could’ve found or recreate at anywhere else,” King said.

King said he hopes to create more films in the mountains.

“I mean, this is a region that should have 100 films shot in it as far as I’m concerned,” King said. “It was thrilling to drive back in today. I’m happy to see friends and collaborators that we’ve worked with along the way. If the planets line up the right way, I’d love to come back here and make another film.”

King added “The Evening Hour” had another showing in Whitesburg at Appalshop Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.