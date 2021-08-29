Four apartments heavily damaged in Danville fire

DANVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - The Danville Fire Department is investigating what caused a large fire at an apartment building on Saturday.

Danville firefighters say four apartments at the building on Balasa Drive, near Stanford Road, were heavily damaged in the fire. There were no reports of any injuries.

Firefighters say there were people living in the damaged apartments, and they will need to stay elsewhere for the time being.

