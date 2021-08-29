Kentucky State tops Central State in HBCU Classic for Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKYT) - Kentucky State beat Central State 20-6 Saturday to win the HBCU Classic for Columbus.

After not playing in 2020 due to COVID, the Thorobreds open their 2021 campaign with a dominant win. Kentucky State has now won 15 of the last 16 meetings with the Marauders.

Brett Sylve opened the scoring with a 6-yard touchdown. The Breds added a scoop and score for a 13-0 lead at halftime. Central State scored early in the fourth quarter to cut the lead to 13-6, but Kentucky State answered with a 39-yard touchdown run from Kendon Walker to ice away the win.

The Thorobreds (1-0) host Kentucky Wesleyan on September 11 at 1:00 in their home opener.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.