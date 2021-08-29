Advertisement

Large fire heavily damages historic building in Powell County

Firefighters battle a fire in downtown Clay City, Ky. on Sunday, August 29, 2021.
Firefighters battle a fire in downtown Clay City, Ky. on Sunday, August 29, 2021.(Lisa Johnson)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLAY CITY, Ky. (WKYT) - A large fire broke out early Sunday morning in a building in downtown Clay City, causing extensive damage.

Powell County officials say the fire was reported around 3 a.m. on Main Street. We’re told the building is at least 100 years old, and was once the Clay City Restaurant.

Powell County dispatch tells WKYT no injuries have been reported. As of 8 a.m., firefighters were still on the scene of the fire.

Investigators are still working to determine what caused the fire.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

