Lexington Christian, Bryan Station record wins at Rebel Bowl

By Alex Walker
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
DANVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Christian beat Boyle County 35-28 Saturday night in the Rebel Bowl, handing the Rebels their first loss at home since 2016.

With the game tied 28-28 in the fourth quarter, Virginia commit Xavier Brown scored from 68 yards out for the game-winning touchdown. Brown finished with 225 yards on 21 carries.

The Eagles (2-0) visit Belfry on September 3. The Rebels (1-1) host Danville on September 3.

In the early game, Bryan Station beat Mercer County 28-0. The Defenders (1-1) host Scott County on September 10.

The Titans (1-1) visit Anderson County on September 3.

