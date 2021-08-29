Advertisement

No. 3 Kentucky sweeps Cincinnati, starts season 3-0

Madi Skinner finished with 10 kills Saturday.
By Alex Walker
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 8:40 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
DAYTON, Ohio (WKYT) - No. 3 Kentucky volleyball swept Cincinnati (25-18, 25-18, 25-18) Saturday afternoon to win the Dayton Invitational Championship.

Alli Stumler and Madi Skinner combined for 21 kills and the Wildcats held the Bearcats to .061 hitting for the match thanks to a team-high nine digs from Riah Walker and seven from senior Lauren Tharp.

Kentucky did not drop a set all weekend and never faced more than a two-point deficit.

UK is now 3-0 on the season for the second-straight season. The Wildcats will open up its 2021 home slate Friday night as part of the 2021 Bluegrass Battle in Memorial Coliseum against Northern Iowa at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Prior to the match, UK will unveil its 2020 NCAA National Championship banner.

