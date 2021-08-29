Reports: Lee County Elementary instructional aide dies from COVID, 3 school staff hospitalized

LEE COUNTY, Ky. (LEXINGTON HERALD-LEADER/WYMT) - The Lee County School District is mourning the loss of an employee.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports an instructional assistant at Lee County Elementary School died from COVID-19 Sunday morning.

Three other school district employees are in the hospital with COVID-19 complications. Two of the three are on ventilators, the superintendent said.

Heather Antle, the instructional assistant, “was a special lady who daily made a positive impact on our students and staff with her smile and energetic personality,” said Lee County Superintendent Sarah Wasson.

The Herald-Leader reports Antle’s husband said she was in the hospital for 16 days before she died.

“Our staff is mourning the loss of one of our own today. Ms. Heather Antle, instructional assistant at Lee County Elementary, was a special lady who made a positive impact on our students and staff every day with her smile and energetic personality. She helped anywhere she was needed, assisted with the archery team for years, and brought great joy to the students and staff that she worked with. She loved her family, her job, the staff, and the students. We send our deepest condolences to her family.”

