Advertisement

Baptist Health Richmond opens drive-through COVID-19 testing site

By Jim Stratman
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - COVID-19 testing sites are starting to re-emerge on a wider scale as case numebrs continue to rise.

Monday morning, a drive-through testing site started seeing patients at Baptist Health in Richmond.

Officials say there is a need for testing in that community.

By the time the new testing site swabbed it’s first nose Monday morning, there was already a line. A line of patients that would normally go to the Emergency Department to get the test.

Officials at Baptist Health say that needs to change.

“Obviously, we’re seeing much more COVID cases than we’d seen even back in November,” said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Erica Gregonis. “What we’re seeing is a little bit different of a demographic. It’s younger patients than we’ve seen in the past. We want to make sure those in our ED get care quickly so that way we eliminate those patients who are there just for COVID testing and bring them to a different site and take that burden off of our ED.”

Dr. Gregonis tells us since the spike in the delta variant started, more demand for testing has followed.

“I think everyone wants to know because they want to feel comfortable going out in public,” Dr. Gregonis said. “They want to feel comfortable that they’re not spreading anything to anyone else.”

Dr. Gregonis says testing is going to play a vital role as we battle this spike in the pandemic, so if you are showing symptoms you should go out and get yourself tested.

“I really would reserve testing for those that are symptomatic unless they have a specific reason to test. We want to make sure that everyone who needs a test because they’re symptomatic has that ability as well,” Dr. Gregonis said. “It’s a community need. Everybody has been affected by COVID 19 in some form or fashion and the availability of testing sites is very important. The basics still stand. Wash your hands, social distance, wear a mask, get vaccinated. I mean I think that’s the best thing that anybody can do.”

Testing is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jim Padgett's family mourn his loss, and share his legacy with the community.
Stamping Ground community mourns the loss of one of their own; family share their loved one’s legacy
Railbird Festival at Keeneland (WKYT)
Railbird Festival: ‘Experience today did not live up to our standards’, festival goers complain of long lines for water
This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power
Hurricane Ida as of 9:00 AM EST on August 29, 2021
Ally Blake’s Forecast | All Eyes on Ida
Evidence from drug investigation in Lincoln County, Ky. on Sunday, August 29, 2021.
Deputies: Two arrested, one pound of suspected meth found during investigation in Lincoln Co.

Latest News

As COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Kentucky, hospitals are filling up quickly. At St....
Ky. hospital sets up tent for overflow capacity as COVID cases surge
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Beshear reports 4,815 new COVID-19 cases; 13.33% positivity rate
Wild Health officials tell us the hope is with them stepping into take over testing, more...
Wild Health takes over COVID-19 testing at three Ky. hospitals so medical staff can focus on patients
Gov. Andy Beshear gives a COVID-19 update
Beshear reports second-highest COVID case total since the pandemic began