Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Ida Brings A Flash Flood Threat

fawd
fawd(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have a very busy few days ahead of us as what’s left of Hurricane Ida moves into the region, bringing the potential for torrential rain and flash flooding. We have a lot to talk about, so buckle up and settle in.

  • Tropical moisture is steaming well out ahead of Ida today and it’s meeting up with a slow-moving front dropping into the region. This will cause showers and storms to go up and we have the risk for flash flooding from these storms. The greatest risk is across the northern half of the state.
  • Ida continues to slowly weaken as it works toward the north and northeast across Mississippi today.
  • The center of what’s left of Ida is likely to move from the Nashville area into southeastern Kentucky Tuesday into Tuesday night. Winds may reach 30mph at times in gusts.
  • Spiraling bands of rain and some storms will be spinning around Ida as it moves through.
  • The heaviest rains will likely fall just west and north of the track of the remnant low, which still may be classified as a Tropical Depression as it enters Kentucky.
  • Much of central and eastern Kentucky is in the line of fire for a 1″-4″ rainfall from Ida. There may be a stripe of 4″+ of rain setting up from southwest to northeast.
  • With much of that rain falling in a 12-24 hour window, flash flooding and general flooding will be possible.
  • The exact track and speed of the low are the main determining factors with how much rain falls where you live.

Most Read

Jim Padgett's family mourn his loss, and share his legacy with the community.
Stamping Ground community mourns the loss of one of their own; family share their loved one’s legacy
Railbird Festival at Keeneland (WKYT)
Railbird Festival: ‘Experience today did not live up to our standards’, festival goers complain of long lines for water
This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power
Hurricane Ida as of 9:00 AM EST on August 29, 2021
Ally Blake’s Forecast | All Eyes on Ida
Evidence from drug investigation in Lincoln County, Ky. on Sunday, August 29, 2021.
Deputies: Two arrested, one pound of suspected meth found during investigation in Lincoln Co.

Latest News

The remnants of Ida
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Ida is on the way
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Ida is on the way to Kentucky
The remnants of Ida will move over Kentucky.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Ida is on the way
Hurricane Ida as of 9:00 AM EST on August 29, 2021
Ally Blake’s Forecast | All Eyes on Ida