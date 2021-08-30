Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Ida Brings A Flash Flood Threat

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have a very busy few days ahead of us as what’s left of Hurricane Ida moves into the region, bringing the potential for torrential rain and flash flooding. We have a lot to talk about, so buckle up and settle in.

Tropical moisture is steaming well out ahead of Ida today and it’s meeting up with a slow-moving front dropping into the region. This will cause showers and storms to go up and we have the risk for flash flooding from these storms. The greatest risk is across the northern half of the state.

Ida continues to slowly weaken as it works toward the north and northeast across Mississippi today.

The center of what’s left of Ida is likely to move from the Nashville area into southeastern Kentucky Tuesday into Tuesday night. Winds may reach 30mph at times in gusts.

Spiraling bands of rain and some storms will be spinning around Ida as it moves through.

The heaviest rains will likely fall just west and north of the track of the remnant low, which still may be classified as a Tropical Depression as it enters Kentucky.

Much of central and eastern Kentucky is in the line of fire for a 1″-4″ rainfall from Ida. There may be a stripe of 4″+ of rain setting up from southwest to northeast.

With much of that rain falling in a 12-24 hour window, flash flooding and general flooding will be possible.