Coen, Levis set to lead new-look Kentucky offense vs. UL Monroe

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A new offensive coordinator and a new starting quarterback. Two moves that align with one of Mark Stoops’ strongest statements during his weekly press conference on Monday afternoon.

He’s adamant about pushing this Kentucky program forward. Saturday’s opener against UL Monroe marks the start of an exciting new era for his new-look Wildcats and he’s eager to watch their progress on game day.

“You have a good feeling what your team is, you work with them every day and you know them but until you get out there and you do it, then it settles it down you have a better idea,” said Stoops. “Early on we’ve been going at this for fall camp and you are anxious and you just want to see what your team really is.”

The buzz all camp has been about Will Levis and his unbelievable arm strength. That won the Penn State transfer the job but it’s his presence in the huddle and off the field that has his coaches buzzing.

“I have seen a strong leader a strong presence,” said Stoops. “Again he is very authentic which is what you like about him and he works at it. He’s in there a lot watching film. He handles himself like a grown man and you need that out of your quarterback. He is very strong.”

On an injury note, offensive lineman Naasir Watkins is healthy, but has been suspended for the first four games of the season. Stoops says linebacker JJ Weaver is close to 100% and is practicing without his red non-contact jersey.

Wide receiver Dekel Crowdus is still not practicing and punter Wilson Berry banged up his back.

Saturday’s opener vs. UL Monroe is set for noon at Kroger Field. You can watch the game on the SEC Network.

Here is the @UKFootball depth chart. Read it. Get excited. See you Saturday at noon. #BBN pic.twitter.com/P9yNAOiihj — Alex Walker (@AlexWalkerTV) August 30, 2021

