Advertisement

Dog ambassador for NKY community passes away

Lady Stone was 13-years-old, according to her owner.
Lady Stone was 13-years-old, according to her owner.(Rob Stone)
By Jared Goffinet and Jessica Schmidt
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RABBIT HASH, Ky. (WXIX) - Lady Stone, the dog who served as Rabbit Hash Ambassador, passed away, her owner tells FOX19 NOW.

Lady’s health had been up and done over the past two months, her owner, Rob Stone said.

Her health took a turn for the worse last week, significantly hampering her quality of life, according to Rob.

Lady was not going to be able to recover from whatever was causing her pain, Rob said.

“Thank you to all of my friends who have loved Lady right along with me. She lived an amazing 13 years. She was loved by so many people. She was on the news, had stories written about her on a Disney show, spent a day hanging with Goofy, had a ferry named after her, she was in magazines and travel guides, but at the end of the day, she didn’t know any of that was going on. She was just happy to spend time with us, and she got to do that a lot.

“I can’t even put into words how much I love this dog. We will miss her so much. Please hug your furry friends for us. Life is so fragile. It changes so fast. Don’t take it for granted,” Rob wrote.

Lady was not the only four-legged ambassador of Rabbit Hash.

She served alongside a beagle named Jack Rabbit, and Poopy the golden retriever.

Jack Rabbit and Poopy became ambassadors following the 2020 mayoral election, which Wilbur Beast, a French Bulldog, won.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jim Padgett's family mourn his loss, and share his legacy with the community.
Stamping Ground community mourns the loss of one of their own; family share their loved one’s legacy
Railbird Festival at Keeneland (WKYT)
Railbird Festival: ‘Experience today did not live up to our standards’, festival goers complain of long lines for water
This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power
Ida is on the way
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Ida is on the way to Kentucky
Hurricane Ida as of 9:00 AM EST on August 29, 2021
Ally Blake’s Forecast | All Eyes on Ida

Latest News

The Cowpen area of Pike County are flooding after heavy rainfall Monday morning
Ky. emergency officials preparing for more potential flooding in areas already hit hard this year
State Auditor Mike Harmon testified in front of the state’s Legislative Research Committee on...
Ky. Auditor Mike Harmon testifies in Frankfort as some Kentuckians still face unemployment issues
Mark Stoops' weekly press conference.
Stoops opens UL Monroe game week with Monday press conference
Damage from Hurricane Ida in Mandeville, Louisiana
Ky. utility companies sending crews south to help with Ida recovery
Kentucky's non-conference schedule.
Kentucky finalizes its non-conference basketball schedule