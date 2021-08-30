Emergency officials prepare for remnants of Ida to arrive in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - While Ida continues to batter much of Mississippi and Louisiana, it will eventually make its way here to Kentucky leading to potentially widespread flooding issues.

We spoke with Lexington Emergency Management about how you can prepare now before the storm arrives.

As Ida moves to Kentucky over the next few days the National Hurricane Center says that it could still be a tropical depression or post-tropical depression at that time and, no matter the strength, we still need to prepare for a lot of rain.

While it’s track could still change slightly, Ida is expected to bring around two to even four plus inches of rain across parts of central, eastern, and southern Kentucky throughout a 12 to 24 hour window.

This is likely to cause flash flooding and general flooding issues across our region, which is why it’s important to prepare now.

Lexington Emergency Management says around your home you should check that your sump pump works properly, clear our your downspouts and clear any debris that may be around a culvert under your driveway to insure proper water flow.

However, while these efforts should help most homeowners, rain could still be be too heavy and overcome drainage systems.

“The storm sewer system has been upgraded recently, there hasn’t been as much street flooding as there has been in the past,” said John Bobel, Lexington Emergency Management. “If we get a lot of rain, no storm sewer system will be able to handle it all and that’s made more difficult if some grates are covered so the water has nowhere to go.”

Another great tip Bobel gave is that if you do live in a flood prone area, don’t wait to leave until you see water rising because, by that point, it could be already too late.

It’s also important to remember that you should never drive through a flooded roadway because it it only takes around six inches of fast moving water to sweep away most vehicles and, in some cases, you can’t even see if a road is still under the water or if it has gotten washed out.

