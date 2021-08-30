Advertisement

FCPS board votes to raise substitute bus driver pay to address shortage

By Grason Passmore and WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Fayette County School Board approved pay increases to address the ongoing bus driver shortage.

In a special meeting Monday, they approved a pay increase for substitute bus drivers from $17.76 to $30 an hour.

The driver shortage has forced the district to cancel bus routes daily since school started.

Monday, more than a dozen routes were canceled.

The board also approved pay increases for other areas, including substitute bus monitors and paraeducators.

