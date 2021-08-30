Historic Lexington church, city involved in dispute over parking

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A historic downtown Lexington church is fighting with the city.

Main Street Baptist Church leaders say they want to stay where they are, but new city developments have taken away most of their parking.

Passing by Main Street Baptist Church, you’ll see a sign that reads, “WE SHALL NOT BE MOVED.”

The sign recently went up in response to an ongoing fight over parking spaces.

For years, the church has asked the city to designate 250 spaces for its 300 member congregation. Church leaders are frustrated with the lack of progress.

“They just kept kicking the can down the road,” said Roger Wayne Cornelius, senior assistant pastor.

Cornelius says the issue dates back to the 80s. Then-mayor Scotty Baesler promised the church they could use what used to be a big parking lot.

“I said now do we used to get this in writing? He said, ‘no, I promise. You got the word of the mayor,’” Cornelius said.

The church used the parking lot for 25 years. It’s no longer there due to the expansion of Rupp Arena, now called the Central Bank Center.

Main Street Baptist is left with two the tiny parking lots it owns.

It’s temporarily using the space between two of its buildings. The space used to be the Jefferson Street Bridge before it was torn down. Pretty soon, it’ll be the main entrance to Town Branch Park. Church members have begged the developer and city leaders to let them keep the lot, but haven’t had much luck.

“That should not be the grand entrance to the park. You have other opportunities for entrances to the park,” Cornelius said.

Church members are now demanding that city leaders help them find more permanent parking.

Main Street Baptist church has been here 159 years and members are planning to stay.

“That’s our hope. That’s what we have done. That’s what we’ve always wanted to do,” said Cornelius.

In a statement, the city it is working with Main Street Baptist Church to find a solution that works for everyone.

